School District 60 adds new feature to website for school bus operating status

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 has added a new feature to their website for school bus operating status.

The School District says a widget has been added on the right side of the website which lists cancellations or delays.

In the event of route cancellations, drivers will contact parents in addition to the information being made available on the website.

In the event of district-wide cancellations, the School District says they will continue to post that notice to their website as well as on Facebook and Twitter.