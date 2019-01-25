Second Annual Peace Fusion Dance Showcase

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Peace Fusion Dance Company (PFDC) will be showcasing a repertoire of their dance numbers at their second Annual Dance Showcase.

The Peace Fusion Dance Showcase is a way to share with the community the competitive dances the Company has been developing and working on prior to attending dance competitions they will be attending this year across North America.

The Showcase will be at the North Peace Cultural Centre on Saturday, January 26 at 7:00 PM. The cost for Adults is $25 and Children are $12.

There will be various styles of dance including tap, modern, lyrical, ballet, hip hop and more.

PFDC is made up of dancers from both Fort Nelson to High Prairie who train at 8 different studios in 5 different towns. They will be joined by local dance studios including Studio 2 Stage Dance Academy, Alchemy Dance Collective, North Peace Gymnastics Association, Kiwanis Performing Arts, Watt School of Irish Dance, Dawson Creek Dance Company, and Ashlie Jmayoff Dance who will also perform a number of pieces from their competition repetiore.

