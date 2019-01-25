4.5 C
Fort St. John
Friday, January 25, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home News Second Annual Peace Fusion Dance Showcase
News

Second Annual Peace Fusion Dance Showcase

Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Peace Fusion Dance Company (PFDC) will be showcasing a repertoire of their dance numbers at their second Annual Dance Showcase.

The Peace Fusion Dance Showcase is a way to share with the community the competitive dances the Company has been developing and working on prior to attending dance competitions they will be attending this year across North America.

The Showcase will be at the North Peace Cultural Centre on Saturday, January 26 at 7:00 PM. The cost for Adults is $25 and Children are $12.

- Advertisement -

There will be various styles of dance including tap, modern, lyrical, ballet, hip hop and more.

To purchase a ticket for the Event CLICK HERE 

To view, the FB Event Page CLICK HERE

PFDC is made up of dancers from both Fort Nelson to High Prairie who train at 8 different studios in 5 different towns. They will be joined by local dance studios including Studio 2 Stage Dance Academy, Alchemy Dance Collective, North Peace Gymnastics Association, Kiwanis Performing Arts, Watt School of Irish Dance, Dawson Creek Dance Company, and Ashlie Jmayoff Dance who will also perform a number of pieces from their competition repetiore.

To view, the FB Page CLICK HERE

 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Advertisement
Previous articleFort St John RCMP seek public assistance in identifying debit card theft suspect
Next articleNo sales tax, but Alberta premier says wait and see for detailed plan

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

No sales tax, but Alberta premier says wait and see for detailed plan

Canadian Press -
EDMONTON, A.B. - Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she won't bring in a sales tax, a health premium or a...
Read more
News

Fort St John RCMP seek public assistance in identifying debit card theft suspect

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect that allegedly...
Read more
News

Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Person: Update

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP would like to advise that Paul Beaudry has been located. He is safe and...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Peace Region continues to experience mild weather patterns

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Region was forecasted to experience milder than normal weather temperatures for this winter and this has been proven with...

BC Nurses and health employers ratify agreement under mandate

Tickets now on sale for the 2019 Coy Cup

Enerplus focuses $600 million budget on growing North Dakota oil production

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.