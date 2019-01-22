-2.6 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, January 22, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home News Shoppers Drug Mart 'Love. You.' Campaign raises $25,780.00
News

Shoppers Drug Mart ‘Love. You.’ Campaign raises $25,780.00

Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Shoppers raised the most funds Provincially and Nationally through their four-week National Fundraising Campaign to enhance woman’s health in the communities they serve.

From October 6th to November 2nd, 2018 ‘butterflies’ were sold and then displayed in the windows of Shoppers. There was also a draw to win a giant M&M character which allowed customers to support the Campaign in a different way.

October 12th, the Hospital Foundation was on-site selling raffle tickets thanks to West Jet who provided the Foundation round trip flights for two to any regular scheduled WestJet destination. They sold 500 tickets on that day.

- Advertisement -

“The fantastic response to this Campaign is all thanks to our amazing staff at the store and our generous community,” said Tammy Koopanyas, Shoppers FSJ Manager. Dale Bobby, Executive Director of Shoppers Drugmart Canada was very impressed a small community could raise so much.

The FSJ Shoppers team chose the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation as their charity of choice. With FSJ having one of the highest birthrates per capita in Canada, the funds that were raised from this event will be used to purchase equipment for the hospital that will help woman, babies and children at the Fort St. John Hospital

 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Advertisement
Previous articleYAC Youth Glow Skate this Friday at Pomeroy Sport Centre
Next articleVoIP phone system causes 911 caller to wait almost 9 minutes for proper dispatcher

RECENT STORIES

News

National Non-Smoking Week January 20th – 26th, 2019

Tracy Teves -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - With National Non-Smoking Week upon us this campaign reminds us of the importance and benefits to...
Read more
Canadian Press

Oilpatch wants growth policies from Alberta politicians; carbon price absent

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - The energy industry has revealed what it wants to see from Alberta politicians as they gear...
Read more
News

VoIP phone system causes 911 caller to wait almost 9 minutes for proper dispatcher

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - January 8th, Veronica Saluk called 911 for help and ended up waiting for close...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Sports

YAC Youth Glow Skate this Friday at Pomeroy Sport Centre

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Pomeroy Sport Centre will be holding a Youth Glow Skate this Friday, January 25.In partnership with the Youth...

City hosting Parent & Tot Tuesdays skating program

Accident at 85th Ave and 86 Street

Team Busche headed to Alberta Senior Provincials in February

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.