Shoppers Drug Mart ‘Love. You.’ Campaign raises $25,780.00

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Shoppers raised the most funds Provincially and Nationally through their four-week National Fundraising Campaign to enhance woman’s health in the communities they serve.

From October 6th to November 2nd, 2018 ‘butterflies’ were sold and then displayed in the windows of Shoppers. There was also a draw to win a giant M&M character which allowed customers to support the Campaign in a different way.

October 12th, the Hospital Foundation was on-site selling raffle tickets thanks to West Jet who provided the Foundation round trip flights for two to any regular scheduled WestJet destination. They sold 500 tickets on that day.

- Advertisement -

“The fantastic response to this Campaign is all thanks to our amazing staff at the store and our generous community,” said Tammy Koopanyas, Shoppers FSJ Manager. Dale Bobby, Executive Director of Shoppers Drugmart Canada was very impressed a small community could raise so much.

The FSJ Shoppers team chose the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation as their charity of choice. With FSJ having one of the highest birthrates per capita in Canada, the funds that were raised from this event will be used to purchase equipment for the hospital that will help woman, babies and children at the Fort St. John Hospital