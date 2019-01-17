Show your support and vote for Tumbler Ridge in the SledTown ShowDown

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – Participating against Flin Flon, MB in an online voting contest to determine who has the best recreational snowmobile trails in Canada, voting deadline is Sunday, January 20th at midnight.

Tumbler Ridge needs your daily vote to maintain their position in the lead for the ultimate bragging rights. They are now in the finals after 6 rounds and months of head to head matches. They are vying for the top position as it’s down to Fin Flon and them.

The winning location will receive a lot of exposure, the SledTown Showdown 2019 Championship Trophy, front-page coverage with a cover story on all 30,000 copies of SnoRiders Magazine. The winner also receives multiple articles online and in the SnoRiders e-newsletters highlighting the destination. Tumbler Ridge needs your votes to win SledTown ShowDown to show Canada they have the best snowmobile trails!

To VOTE for Tumbler Ridge; CLICK HERE