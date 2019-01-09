Site C Employment numbers drop in November

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The number of people working on the Site C Dam project decreased from 3,681 in October to 3,463 in November.

The number of contractors on site sits at 2,845. The number of engineers and project team members sat at 618.

The number of Peace River Regional District resident contractors employed at Site C decreased to 660 or 23 percent.

The number of apprentices employed on the project decreased from 167 in October 2018 to 107 during the month of November 2018.

The number of indigenous workers employed on the dam also dropped to 254.

And the number of female contractors employed on the project dropped from 458 in October 2018 to 423 in November 2018.