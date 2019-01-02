4 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, January 1, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home News Snowfall warning issued for the Pine Pass
NewsRegional

Snowfall warning issued for the Pine Pass

Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued another snowfall warning for the Pine Pass.

A system moving into the area will bring anywhere from 10 to 15 cm of snow by Wednesday afternoon.

Snow will pick up in intensity late Tuesday evening with 10 to 15 cm of accumulation possible for Pine Pass. The system will move east Wednesday morning and snow will ease by late morning.

See the full warning below.

For updates on road conditions, visit www.drivebc.ca

- Advertisement -

Issued at 2019-01-02 00:24 UTC by Environment Canada:
Snowfall warning issued for:
Highway 97 – Pine Pass, B.C. (080030)

Current details:
Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 15 cm is expected.

A frontal system moving into the northern BC Interior will spread a band of persistent snow through the northern Rockies. Snow will pick up in intensity late this evening with 10 to 15 cm of accumulation possible for Pine Pass. The system will move east Wednesday morning and snow will ease by late morning.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Author

Adam Reaburn
Advertisement
Previous articleNew Years baby born in Dawson Creek

RECENT STORIES

News

New Years baby born in Dawson Creek

Adam Reaburn -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Northern Health is pleased to announce that Dawson Creek’s New Year’s Baby has arrived, and...
Read more
News

Premier’s statement on New Year’s Day

Tracy Teves -
VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan has issued the following statement marking New Year's Day 2019: "The beginning of a...
Read more
News

UPDATED – Highway 29 closed due to avalanche danger

Adam Reaburn -
UPDATE - The highway is now open in both directions as of 11:45pm Monday. HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. - Highway 29...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Update on the event in Grande Prairie in the Countryside South...

Tracy Teves -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, B.C. - Update on the RCMP event on 65 Avenue in the Countryside South neighbourhood. On Monday, December 31, 2018, at approximately 1:48 AM Grande...

OGC still investigating natural gas well blow-out

Top baby names in B.C. for 2018

Mathews Park Frostival 2019

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.