Snowfall warning issued for the Pine Pass

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued another snowfall warning for the Pine Pass.

A system moving into the area will bring anywhere from 10 to 15 cm of snow by Wednesday afternoon.

Snow will pick up in intensity late Tuesday evening with 10 to 15 cm of accumulation possible for Pine Pass. The system will move east Wednesday morning and snow will ease by late morning.

See the full warning below.

For updates on road conditions, visit www.drivebc.ca

