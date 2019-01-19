-15 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, January 19, 2019
NewsRegional

Snowfall Warning issued for the Pine Pass

Adam Reaburn
CHETWYND, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Pine Pass.

The forecast calls for 5 to 10 cm of accumulation is expected today with another 10 cm tonight, followed by a further 2 to 5 cm on Sunday.  Over the weekend it is expected the region will receive 15 to 25 cm of total snowfall.

Mild and moist air aloft from a Pacific front will combine with an entrenched arctic airmass to produce periods of snow for the next two days over Pine Pass.

The snow will finally ease Sunday afternoon.

For updates on highway conditions, visit www.drivebc.ca

Issued at 2019-01-19 13:16 UTC by Environment Canada:
Snowfall warning issued for:
Highway 97 – Pine Pass, B.C. (080030)

Current details:
Snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 25 cm is expected.

Heavy snow will fall through Sunday over Pine Pass.

Mild and moist air aloft from a Pacific front will combine with an entrenched arctic airmass to produce periods of snow for the next two days over Pine Pass.

5 to 10 cm of accumulation is expected today with another 10 cm tonight, followed by a further 2 to 5 cm on Sunday. 15 to 25 cm of total snowfall is forecast.

The snow will finally ease Sunday afternoon.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Adam Reaburn
