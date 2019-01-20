-8.8 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, January 20, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mackenzie JunctionHwy 97 at Hwy 39, about 29 km south of Mackenzie looking east.
Home News Snowfall warning remains in place for the Pine Pass
NewsRegional

Snowfall warning remains in place for the Pine Pass

Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

CHETWYND, B.C. – A snowfall warning remains in place for the Pine Pass.

Environment Canada issued the warning early Saturday and predicted the area would see 20 to 25 cm of snow before the storm moved out of the area late Sunday.  Most of the predicted snow fell on Saturday, and the forecast says the region should see another two to five centimetres of snow on Sunday.

The forecast is also calling for wind speeds of up to 15 km/h.  As of 8 a.m., Drivebc.ca says Highway 97 has limited visibility with drifting snow and strong crosswinds.

- Advertisement -

For updates on the highway conditions in B.C., visit www.drivebc.ca

See the full weather warning below.


Pine PassHwy 97, north of Mackenzie Junction at Powder King access road, looking north.

Hwy 97 at Wabi Estates Road, east of Chetwynd, looking west. (elevation: 754 metres)

Mackenzie JunctionHwy 97 at Hwy 39, about 29 km south of Mackenzie looking east.

Issued at 2019-01-20 13:20 UTC by Environment Canada:
Snowfall warning continued for:
Highway 97 – Pine Pass, B.C. (080030)

Current details:
Snowfall with total amounts of 20 to 25 cm is expected.

Heavy snow will fall through Sunday over Pine Pass.

Mild and moist air aloft from a Pacific front combined with an entrenched arctic airmass will continue to produce periods of heavy snow today over Pine Pass.

An additional 2 to 5 cm of snow is expected today.

The snow will finally ease this afternoon.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Adam Reaburn
Advertisement
Previous articleWhy some elected Wet’suwet’en councils signed agreements with Coastal GasLink
Next articleFormer firefighter with PTSD sues Syncrude over suspended benefits, dismissal

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Former firefighter with PTSD sues Syncrude over suspended benefits, dismissal

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - A lawsuit filed by a former firefighter and paramedic against Syncrude Canada claims the oilsands giant...
Read more
Canadian Press

Why some elected Wet’suwet’en councils signed agreements with Coastal GasLink

Canadian Press -
SMITHERS, B.C. - It was a difficult decision to sign a benefit-sharing agreement with Coastal GasLink that would allow...
Read more
News

Highway 97 down to single lane traffic between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd

Adam Reaburn -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Highway 97 between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd is down to single lane alternating traffic due...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Fort Nelson Secondary School warning of predatory Snapchat accounts

Adam Reaburn -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - Fort Nelson Secondary School is warning parents about predatory Snapchat accounts.In a letter issued to parents on Friday, the school...

Snowfall Warning issued for the Pine Pass

Three people injured in industrial explosion

Public Presentation, Consideration for Moose in Forest Management

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.