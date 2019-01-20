CHETWYND, B.C. – A snowfall warning remains in place for the Pine Pass.

Environment Canada issued the warning early Saturday and predicted the area would see 20 to 25 cm of snow before the storm moved out of the area late Sunday. Most of the predicted snow fell on Saturday, and the forecast says the region should see another two to five centimetres of snow on Sunday.

The forecast is also calling for wind speeds of up to 15 km/h. As of 8 a.m., Drivebc.ca says Highway 97 has limited visibility with drifting snow and strong crosswinds.

- Advertisement -

For updates on the highway conditions in B.C., visit www.drivebc.ca

See the full weather warning below.

Issued at 2019-01-20 13:20 UTC by Environment Canada:

Snowfall warning continued for:

Highway 97 – Pine Pass, B.C. (080030)

Current details:

Snowfall with total amounts of 20 to 25 cm is expected.

Heavy snow will fall through Sunday over Pine Pass.

Mild and moist air aloft from a Pacific front combined with an entrenched arctic airmass will continue to produce periods of heavy snow today over Pine Pass.

An additional 2 to 5 cm of snow is expected today.

The snow will finally ease this afternoon.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.