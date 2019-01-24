Spectra announces naming rights partner of Mercer Hall

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Mercer Hall, a 5,500-square foot multipurpose space in the Encana Events Centre will now be known as Co-op Mercer Hall.

A multi-year agreement was signed by Spectra, who manages the Encana Events Centre, in conjunction with the City of Dawson Creek and Dawson Co-op have become the naming rights partner of the Hall, which is partly named after Dawson Creek namesake George Mercer Dawson.

The facility has hosted 17 events to date including the Dawson Creek Pride Society’s Dragapalooza, a dinner banquet for Hockey Canada, an All Candidates Forum. The Hall can facilitate smaller events that are not a fit for the arena such as meetings, conventions, wedding receptions and parties.

“Co-op Mercer Hall gives us yet another community space to hold events that enhance our sense of local pride and togetherness,” Rod Hillary, General Manager of Dawson Co-op, a local retailer of petroleum, home and building supplies, food and agricultural products, said. “The Dawson Co-op has always been a proud supporter of community events, so this partnership with the Encana Events Centre is a great fit.”

“We have a long history of working with the Dawson Co-op on events and community initiatives,” Ryan MacIvor, Spectra’s General Manager of the Encana Events Centre, said. “We are excited to welcome them on board to launch the new Co-op Mercer Hall, which provides a new space and opportunity for more events and activities for our Dawson Creek neighbours.”

THE MENTALISTS will be hosted Co-op Mercer Hall, an evening of mind-bending fun. Sponsored by the Dawson Co-op, Magician and Mind Reader Edward Stone and Comedian and Hypnotist Ray Anderson will entertain audiences on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Tickets will be on sale Friday, January 25 at the Tiger Box Office plus or www.tigerboxofficeplus.ca.

“Spectra’s partnerships division was pleased to be able to facilitate a naming rights partnership that will be collectively meaningful to the Encana Events Centre, Dawson Co-op and the City of Dawson Creek,” Liam Weseloh, Vice President of Spectra’s Partnerships Division, said. “It’s clear by the volume and variety of events already booked in the new space that this partnership will prove beneficial to all partners, as well the community.”

Dawson Co-op will also become the title sponsor of the Health, Wellness and Lifestyle Expo, which will showcase former Canadian Football League defensive back, personal trainer and fitness coach Tommy Europe. He currently stars in the Slice reality show “The Last 10 Pounds Bootcamp” and “Bulging Brides” and is also a stunt performer who has appeared in movies and tv series such as Deadpool, Arrow and The Flash. Tommy will give two keynote speeches during the event on Saturday, February 16 at the Encana Events Centre. Tickets will be on sale Wednesday, January 23.