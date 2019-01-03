-7.8 C
News

Stolen snow blower in FSJ before big storm

Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – RCMP received a report of a theft of a snow blower from a local business December 28, 2018.

Two older Caucasian males driving a maroon/red van pulled up near the service bay at the business, located by the intersection of 93rd Ave/100th St. These men then hauled the snow blower into the van and took off northbound on 100th St.

Suspect 1: (Driver) is described as:
• Caucasian
• 50-60 years old
• Shoulder length greying hair

Suspect 2: (Passenger) is described as:
• Caucasian
• 50-60 years old
• Scruffy salt and pepper beard
• A large, bulbous nose

Suspects Vehicle looks like this;

The stolen Orange 2018 Husqvarna 30inch 291 cc 2 Stage Snow Blower looks like this;

The Fort St John RCMP ask anyone who has information in this matter to contact police. If you have information about this incident or can assist in identifying suspects, you are asked to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca.

