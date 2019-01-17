-19 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, January 17, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
RCMP Gitdumt'en checkpoint January 7 - Facebook
Home Canadian Press Supporters of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs hold rally in Smithers
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Supporters of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs hold rally in Smithers

Canadian Press Canadian Press
Advertisement

SMITHERS, B.C. – Hundreds of supporters and hereditary chiefs from around British Columbia gathered in Smithers to show solidarity with the hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation.

Chief Na’Moks says the rights of the hereditary chiefs to the land have never been extinguished.

He says no elected band council or Crown authority has jurisdiction over the land, and agreements signed by pipeline builder Coastal GasLink are illegitimate.

- Advertisement -

Coastal GasLink says it has signed agreements with all 20 elected band councils involved.

Chiefs and elected council members from several B.C. First Nations, including Haida, Gitxsan, Babine Lake and Lax Kwa’laams, shared stories of resistance against industry and frustration with the application of Canadian laws during the gathering.

Harvey Humchitt, a hereditary chief with the Heiltsuk First Nation in Bella Bella, where a tug ran aground spilling diesel and lubricants into the waters, says it only takes one incident to cause devastation.

(THE CANADIAN PRESS)

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Advertisement
Previous articleOGC introduces regulations to reduce methane in B.C. Oil and Gas industry
Next articleHusky Energy walks away from its hostile takeover bid for MEG Energy

RECENT STORIES

News

Fort St. John Local Immigration Partnership to host ‘We All Live Here’

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Local Immigration Partnership is hosting 'We All Live Here' on...
Read more
News

Chamber of Commerce Luncheon on Immigration for BC’s Future

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The upcoming Chamber Luncheon will host Katie Rosenberger, Executive Director of the Affiliation of...
Read more
News

School District 59 facing school bus driver shortage

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - School District 59 is warning parents and students that some routes may be eliminated due...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

FSJ RCMP seeking witnesses to an incident that caused a vehicle...

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - RCMP received a report of a vehicle that had been forced off the road by the Big Bam turnoff...

Petrochemical growth spurt expected despite rising desire for fewer plastics

Husky Energy walks away from its hostile takeover bid for MEG...

Supporters of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs hold rally in Smithers

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.