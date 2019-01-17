-20 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, January 17, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home News Synergy - Project Management Event
News

Synergy – Project Management Event

Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Synergy allows individuals in the community to learn and grow from one another using a ‘Think Tank’ model.

Wednesday, January 30th from 7 pm – 9 pm, join Synergy at Whole Wheat and Honey Cafe for this free ‘Project Management’ event.

Shared from the event page, Synergy says, regardless of your role, if you take on projects as part of your overall position, knowing how to effectively maneuver stakeholders, how to plan and mitigate risks, and properly budget for projects requires a refined skillset from a project leader in Project Management.

- Advertisement -

This event is hosting Sean Craig, a Project Management expert who will help guide the session. Craig has 14 years of experience in project management and has worked on projects all over the world. Craig has led projects worth $300 million dollars and has participated in projects worth over $5 billion. He most recently led the energy reduction project at our local Canfor plant.

Synergy would like you to join them and interact with other people from different industries to learn more about project management.

FB Event Page CLICK HERE

For Tickets to the Event CLICK HERE

Synergy attracts motivated individuals of all ages, all industries, and all levels of experience to come together on pertinent topics that are collectively important to the group.

Synergy recognized there is strong economic growth and limitless opportunities in Fort St. John. This is a place for individuals to build their career skills in a variety of fields. Synergy can help provide relationships outside of the workplace with people from all over the world and from all walks of life.

Synergy is open to anyone interested in building themselves through networking and collaboration. All ages, industries, and all forms of experience are welcome. The benefits of joining the group suggested by Synergy include;

  • – Builds you which in turn, builds your business
  • – Builds relationships, excellent networking activities before and after the event
  • – Builds roots, leading to increased staff retention and staff engagement
  • – Builds inclusiveness, everyone is welcome

For more information, email; [email protected]

 

 

 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Advertisement
Previous articleNEBC Yukon Midget Trackers hitting the road to take on Peace River Royals
Next articleNorth Peace Rod and Gun Club to host Annual Kids’ Open House

RECENT STORIES

News

Additional work to be performed on Taylor Bridge Tonight

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - Yellowhead Road and Bridge North Peace say additional work on the Taylor Bridge will be taking place...
Read more
News

Peace Holdings Inc – Seniors Housing Focus Group

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Seniors Housing Focus Group is a free public event for those interested in...
Read more
News

Provincial grants to boost rural communities

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia is giving financial boosts to support rural communities throughout B.C. In the...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Sports

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers hitting the road to take on Peace...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are on the road this Sunday as they take on the Peace River...

Fort St. John Huskies to host Sexsmith Vipers on Friday

Peace Holdings Inc – Seniors Housing Focus Group

Provincial grants to boost rural communities

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.