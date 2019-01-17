Synergy – Project Management Event

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Synergy allows individuals in the community to learn and grow from one another using a ‘Think Tank’ model.

Wednesday, January 30th from 7 pm – 9 pm, join Synergy at Whole Wheat and Honey Cafe for this free ‘Project Management’ event.

Shared from the event page, Synergy says, regardless of your role, if you take on projects as part of your overall position, knowing how to effectively maneuver stakeholders, how to plan and mitigate risks, and properly budget for projects requires a refined skillset from a project leader in Project Management.

This event is hosting Sean Craig, a Project Management expert who will help guide the session. Craig has 14 years of experience in project management and has worked on projects all over the world. Craig has led projects worth $300 million dollars and has participated in projects worth over $5 billion. He most recently led the energy reduction project at our local Canfor plant.

Synergy would like you to join them and interact with other people from different industries to learn more about project management.

Synergy attracts motivated individuals of all ages, all industries, and all levels of experience to come together on pertinent topics that are collectively important to the group.

Synergy recognized there is strong economic growth and limitless opportunities in Fort St. John. This is a place for individuals to build their career skills in a variety of fields. Synergy can help provide relationships outside of the workplace with people from all over the world and from all walks of life.

Synergy is open to anyone interested in building themselves through networking and collaboration. All ages, industries, and all forms of experience are welcome. The benefits of joining the group suggested by Synergy include;

– Builds you which in turn, builds your business

– Builds relationships, excellent networking activities before and after the event

– Builds roots, leading to increased staff retention and staff engagement

– Builds inclusiveness, everyone is welcome

For more information, email; [email protected]