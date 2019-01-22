-11.8 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, January 22, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Taylor District office. File photo
Home News TAIC presents Taylor Council with 2018 Facility Report
News

TAIC presents Taylor Council with 2018 Facility Report

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Taylor Access & Inclusion Committee gave an update on the 2018 Facility Report to Taylor Council at a recent Council meeting.

TAIC Chair, Wally Pohlmann, gave an update as to how accessible the District is to those living with disabilities.

Pohlmann says the last accessibility tour the Committee did was a non-code tour back in 2015.

- Advertisement -

“Our last tour that the Committee did was in April of 2015 and what we did was a non-code tour. We have Dylan Morhart on our Committee. He’s a great asset, not just because he’s smart, but because he’s handicapped. We did a non-code tour of the facilities.”

Pohlmann says it is time to have another look at accessibility within Taylor.

“It’s time that we sort of look at doing it again as we have a few other things we’re trying to get going. We looked at the tour and decided that it’s been a while.”

The Committee conducted an updated tour in October 2018 and noticed that some of the recommendations made during the 2015 tour were not acted on.

Some of the accessibility issues that remain within the District include some buildings not having automatic door openers, poorly built ramps, and the lack of elevators.

Pohlmann said this is something his Committee will continue to work on with the District.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleTemporary closure of the Cecil Lake and Goodlow Transfer Stations
Next articleTeam Tardi performing very well at 2019 Canadian Junior Curling Championships

RECENT STORIES

News

Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Person

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating Paul Beaudry (52). He was last seen in...
Read more
News

Temporary closure of the Cecil Lake and Goodlow Transfer Stations

Tracy Teves -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Cecil Lake and Goodlow Transfer stations will be temporarily closed from Tuesday, January 22nd...
Read more
News

Local student creates awareness through ‘Disability Day’

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN - Grade 10 ELC student Trinitey Douglas, with the help of volunteers from the ELC, is hosting the...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

TAIC presents Taylor Council with 2018 Facility Report

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - The Taylor Access & Inclusion Committee gave an update on the 2018 Facility Report to Taylor Council at a recent Council...

Temporary closure of the Cecil Lake and Goodlow Transfer Stations

Ladies & Mens Combined Cash Bonspiel this weekend at FSJ Curling...

Local student creates awareness through ‘Disability Day’

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.