TAIC presents Taylor Council with 2018 Facility Report

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Taylor Access & Inclusion Committee gave an update on the 2018 Facility Report to Taylor Council at a recent Council meeting.

TAIC Chair, Wally Pohlmann, gave an update as to how accessible the District is to those living with disabilities.

Pohlmann says the last accessibility tour the Committee did was a non-code tour back in 2015.

- Advertisement -

“Our last tour that the Committee did was in April of 2015 and what we did was a non-code tour. We have Dylan Morhart on our Committee. He’s a great asset, not just because he’s smart, but because he’s handicapped. We did a non-code tour of the facilities.”

Pohlmann says it is time to have another look at accessibility within Taylor.

“It’s time that we sort of look at doing it again as we have a few other things we’re trying to get going. We looked at the tour and decided that it’s been a while.”

The Committee conducted an updated tour in October 2018 and noticed that some of the recommendations made during the 2015 tour were not acted on.

Some of the accessibility issues that remain within the District include some buildings not having automatic door openers, poorly built ramps, and the lack of elevators.

Pohlmann said this is something his Committee will continue to work on with the District.