-14.2 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, January 10, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
RCMP Gitdumt'en checkpoint January 7 - Facebook
Home Canadian Press Talks continue to break impasse over pipeline construction in northern B.C.
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Talks continue to break impasse over pipeline construction in northern B.C.

Canadian Press Canadian Press
Advertisement

SMITHERS, B.C. – A meeting is underway between RCMP and hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation over the details of a tentative agreement that would allow Coastal GasLink the access it needs to a pipeline work site in northern British Columbia.

On Thursday, hereditary chiefs told residents and supporters of the Unist’ot’en healing camp that the deal would see members observe a court injunction by allowing the company’s workers and contractors access to the area, so long as the RCMP agree to leave the camp intact.

They are expected to discuss whether the camp can retain a gate at the site, which residents say is vital to their safety.

- Advertisement -

The RCMP arrested 14 people on Monday and dismantled a nearby checkpoint erected by members of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation, who say the company does not have authority to work there without consent from the nation’s hereditary clan chiefs.

TransCanada Corp. says it has signed benefit-sharing agreements with the elected councils of all 20 First Nations along the natural gas pipeline route.

The Coastal GasLink pipeline would run through the Wet’suwet’en territory to LNG Canada’s $40 billion export terminal in Kitimat, B.C.

The interim injunction is meant to prevent anyone from impeding the company’s work until the defendants, which include members of the Unist’ot’en camp, file a response.

Representatives from Coastal GasLink, including president Rick Gateman, waited outside to join the meeting today.

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Advertisement
Previous articleInfluenza activity increasing in Northern BC; vaccine still widely available
Next articlePrime minister pleased tensions are easing at site of B.C. pipeline protest

RECENT STORIES

News

BC Government to provide new skills training and employment support

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The B.C. Government is providing new skills training and employment support to residents who need it...
Read more
News

Peter Vandergugten, long time City Council Alderman passed away

Tracy Teves -
MAPLE RIDGE, B.C. - At 82 years of age, Peter Vandergugten passes away after his fourth battle with Cancer. Steve...
Read more
Energy News

Crew Energy releases operations update for Northeast BC

Scott Brooks -
CALGARY, A.B. - Crew Energy Inc. has recently released its operations update which includes drilling in Northeast B.C. Crew Energy...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Sports

Energetic City Roller Derby Association hosts Fresh Meat Training program

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Energetic City Roller Derby Association will be running a Fresh Meat Training Program. The Program is scheduled to take place every...

Crew Energy releases operations update for Northeast BC

Clearing and debris management underway at Site C Project areas

Grande Prairie RCMP execute search warrant finding large quantity of illegal...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.