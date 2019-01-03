Taylor Curling Club has three bonspiels lined up to kick off 2019

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Taylor Curling Club has three bonspiels taking place this January and February to kick off 2019.

The Men’s Bonspiel is taking place from January 18 to the 20. Entry fee is $200 per team, which includes a dinner and dance. To register, you can contact Anthony at 250-793-9557.

The Sour Gas Spiel is taking place at the Taylor Curling Club on January 25 and 26. To register you can call Lisa at 778-349-1031.

The Ladies Bonspiel is set to take place on February 1 to the 3. The theme for the Bonspiel is things that start with the letter “D”. Entry fee is $200 per team, which includes door prizes, a dinner, and dance. To register, you can call Michelle at 250-262-7185.

