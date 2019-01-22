-2.6 C
Jodi Busche Team went undefeated this past weekend in Grande Prairie. Source Jodi Busche
Home Sports Team Busche headed to Alberta Senior Provincials in February
Sports

Team Busche headed to Alberta Senior Provincials in February

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Team Busche is heading to Spruce Grove for the Alberta Senior Curling Provincials on February 13 to the 17.

This past weekend, Team Busche, from Fort St. John, competed in Grande Prairie at the Senior Men’s and Ladies’ Playdown where they went undefeated.

Jodi Busche, of Team Busche, says two local teams will get to represent the Peace Region in Spruce Grove, adding that her team was the first qualifier.

- Advertisement -

“Two teams from this area get to go and represent the Peace area down to Provincials, which will be in Spruce Grove on February 13 to the 17. We were qualifier one and Marlene Maxwell, from Dawson Creek, was the two other players from Grande Prairie qualified as the second qualifier, so we both get to go.”

Busche says they are pretty excited about competing in Spruce Grove as they have not curled competitively in three years.

“We’re pretty excited. We haven’t curled competitively for three years now, and it was kind of nice just to put some games together and win the right again. We’ve gone several times in the past and get to go back.”

According to Busche, if they win the Alberta Provincials, they would be representing Alberta on the National level due to the proximity to the Provincial border.

“The funny thing is, even though we’re from B.C. but because we’re so close to the border our Clubs belong to the Alberta Curling Association, and if we do end up winning the Provincials, we will represent Alberta.”

Team Busche will be competing at the Alberta Senior Curling Provincials in Spruce Grove from February 13 to the 17, 2019.

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
