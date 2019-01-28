-9.6 C
Skip Tyler Tardi, vice-skip Sterling Middleton, second Matt Hall, lead Alex Horvath and coach Paul Tardi defeated Manitoba’s JT Ryan to win the 2019 New Holland Canadian Juniors title. Photo Credit: Curling Canada/Michael Burns
Team Tardi wins 2019 Canadian Junior Curling Championships

Scott Brooks
PRINCE ALBERT, S.K. – Fort St. John’s Sterling Middleton along with his team, Team Tardi, have won their third consecutive Canadian Junior Curling Title.

Team Tardi faced Manitoba in the Junior Men’s Championship Finals on Sunday.

It was a pretty close game during each end with Tardi picking up three points in the second end and Manitoba picking up a total of four points in ends four and five.

Final score sheet for the B.C. Men’s Junior Curling Championships. Source Canadian Junior Curling Championships

In the end, Team Tardi managed to edge out Manitoba for a win of 7-5.

Skip Tardi, along with Vice-Skip Middleton, feel unreal in the sense of winning the Championship for the third time.

“It’s unreal the fact that this has only been done twice before and how this is such a rare feat. It’s an incredible feeling and to be doing it with one of my best friends is extra special.”

Team Tardi’s final standings as of January 27. Source Canadian Junior Curling Championships

Up next, the team will represent Canada at the 2019 World Junior Curling Championships in Liverpool, Nova Scotia on February 16 to the 23.

(Story information and quote excerpts source: Curling Canada).

Scott Brooks
