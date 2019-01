PRINCE ALBERT, S.K. – Fort St. John’s Sterling Middleton along with his team, Team Tardi, have won another game at the men’s division of the Junior Curling Championships in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan.

Team Tardi has now won 9 out of the 10 games played so far.

Here are the current standings:

The 2019 Canadian Junior Curling Championships continues until the 27 in Prince Albert.

For current standings and information, you can visit the Championships’ website.