DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Cecil Lake and Goodlow Transfer stations will be temporarily closed from Tuesday, January 22nd and anticipated to resume regular operations Friday, January 25th, 2019.

Due to vandalism that took place on the weekend, the transfer stations require attention.

The PRRD expresses there regards to the inconvenience this closure may cause.

For further questions you are asked to call; 250.784.3200 or you can CLICK HERE for answers to FAQ