A duplex at 11024 and 11026 104A Ave. that has had bylaw contravention notices issued for illegal secondary suites. Photo by Chris Newton
News

The City is moving forward with enforcement of six secondary suites

Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Council carried the motion to place bylaw contravention notices on six property titles that have non-permitted construction resulting in illegal suites.

Council will authorize the Planning and Engineering Staff to file a Bylaw Contravention Notice for the following properties with the Land Title and Survey Authority of British Columbia under Section 57 of the Community Charter:

1. 11103 104A Avenue, PID 029-246-423
2. 11104 104A Avenue, PID 029-248-884
3. 11106 104A Avenue, PID 028-248-892
4. 11109 104A Avenue, PID 028-242-436
5. 11111 104A Avenue, PID 028-429-455
6. 11113 104A Avenue, PID 028-429-463

Illegal secondary suites and concern for their related impacts became an obvious issue to Council in 2015 when there was a strong economic climate, as there was an increase of new developments in FSJ that were duplexes (semi-attached residential units).

With newly available rentals and the illegal suites that were built, there would be negative impacts on these new neighbourhoods in terms of safety, due to increased traffic and unsightly properties.

With this situation becoming an issue a series of steps to educate and inform the
community were created regarding secondary suites. City Staff then started recording complaints to initiate an enforcement approach.

The intention of the enforcement approach is to create a formal procedure of legal notices on a property title to reduce and resolve health and safety issues because of illegal suites.

Once Bylaw Contravention Notices are registered with the Land Title Offices, this notice will serve to inform those interested in that property (potential buyers). Sharing that regulations were contravened on the particular property by providing disclosure to future owners which should limit the risk of potential claims to the City.

By enforcing this approach Council and City Staff would like to see a decline and eventual stop to illegal secondary suites that are around the City.

 

