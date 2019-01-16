-16.8 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home News The City seeks Grants to help fund the Festival Plaza
News

The City seeks Grants to help fund the Festival Plaza

Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City Council agreed to apply for a grant to the Community, Culture, and Recreation (CCR) Program to help cost-share the funds required to build the Festival Plaza.

The Festival Plaza will be built on the grounds next to 100th street and 96 Avenue and will be a visual entrance to the City of Fort St. John.

The CCR program will consider projects that ‘Improve access to and/or increased quality of cultural, recreational and/or community infrastructure for Canadians, including Indigenous peoples and vulnerable populations’ as noted on the Government’s website.

- Advertisement -

Funding for the CCR program which will cover 73.3 percent of the funding for the Festival Plaza is made up from 33.33 percent of funds received come from the Provincial Government and 40 percent from the Federal Government. The total cost of the Festival Plaza is still being determined at this time yet there was an allocation of funds in 2016 from the Peace River Agreement Signing Bonus in the amount of $1,458,250.

The website states ‘Eligible projects will support public infrastructure, defined as a tangible capital asset primarily for public use and benefit’ which will be the case of the Festival Plaza as it is being designed as a public space. The Plaza once built will be host to viable and vibrant entertainment, events, activities and markets.

This new space in Centennial Park aligns with the City’s strategic plan to use downtown as a social, vibrant hub. As the plaza will be an addition to the Park, it is desirable for the new space to complement and be cohesive.

The goal is to have the construction of the Festival Plaza start in April and completed by September.

The CCR Program supports cost-sharing of infrastructure projects in communities across the province and the application deadline is January 23, 2019 (11:59 pm PST).

For more information on the Community, Culture, and Recreation Program CLICK HERE

To read more about the Festival Plaza CLICK HERE

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Advertisement
Previous articleFSJ Hospital Foundation turns 25 years old
Next articleWest Fraser announces temporary curtailments at three B.C. sawmills

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

B.C. chief says they didn’t give up rights for pipeline to be built

Canadian Press -
SMITHERS, B.C. - A Wet'suwet'en hereditary chief told a crowd of First Nation leaders gathered in Smithers, B.C., that...
Read more
Canadian Press

Wait until Trans Mountain pipe built before buying in, Indigenous investors told

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - The consultant who helped broker a $545-million investment by two northern Alberta Indigenous communities in a...
Read more
News

Vehicle rollover on Jackfish Lake Road on Monday

Scott Brooks -
CHETWYND, B.C. - There was a vehicle rollover on January 14 on the Jackfish Lake Road. As reported by Peace...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Sports

Flyers fall to Canucks in Dawson Creek on Tuesday

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Fort St. John Flyers were down in Dawson Creek on Tuesday night to take on the Senior Canucks. In period...

West Fraser announces temporary curtailments at three B.C. sawmills

The City seeks Grants to help fund the Festival Plaza

FSJ Hospital Foundation turns 25 years old

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.