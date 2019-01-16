The City seeks Grants to help fund the Festival Plaza

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City Council agreed to apply for a grant to the Community, Culture, and Recreation (CCR) Program to help cost-share the funds required to build the Festival Plaza.

The Festival Plaza will be built on the grounds next to 100th street and 96 Avenue and will be a visual entrance to the City of Fort St. John.

The CCR program will consider projects that ‘Improve access to and/or increased quality of cultural, recreational and/or community infrastructure for Canadians, including Indigenous peoples and vulnerable populations’ as noted on the Government’s website.

- Advertisement -

Funding for the CCR program which will cover 73.3 percent of the funding for the Festival Plaza is made up from 33.33 percent of funds received come from the Provincial Government and 40 percent from the Federal Government. The total cost of the Festival Plaza is still being determined at this time yet there was an allocation of funds in 2016 from the Peace River Agreement Signing Bonus in the amount of $1,458,250.

The website states ‘Eligible projects will support public infrastructure, defined as a tangible capital asset primarily for public use and benefit’ which will be the case of the Festival Plaza as it is being designed as a public space. The Plaza once built will be host to viable and vibrant entertainment, events, activities and markets.

This new space in Centennial Park aligns with the City’s strategic plan to use downtown as a social, vibrant hub. As the plaza will be an addition to the Park, it is desirable for the new space to complement and be cohesive.

The goal is to have the construction of the Festival Plaza start in April and completed by September.

The CCR Program supports cost-sharing of infrastructure projects in communities across the province and the application deadline is January 23, 2019 (11:59 pm PST).

For more information on the Community, Culture, and Recreation Program CLICK HERE

To read more about the Festival Plaza CLICK HERE