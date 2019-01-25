The City will choose the next design steps for the Festival Plaza

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The upcoming City Council meeting on Monday, January 28th, 2019, Council will choose the next design options for the Festival Plaza.

At the December 10, 2018 Committee of the Whole (COW) meeting, Council had given staff direction to proceed with ‘Site Concept Option A’ for the Festival Plaza and to bring back design options for the structure.

At Monday’s COW, Council will receive the two options for structure designs being presented for Council’s consideration.

Option A – A metal roof and wall clad structure with cross-laminated timber and steel

beams and columns. This provides the warmth and beauty of wood on the interior while

providing an exterior that is highly durable.

Option B – A translucent structural panel with laminated beams and steel columns will allow light through for a pleasant interior space. The exterior is easily maintained by

a hose.

Observations from City Staff based on feedback, share that both options are attractive and functional options for steel with wood cladding building although ‘Option A’ is the preferred choice.

Council and the City recognize that increasing services impacts staff. The Festival Plaza space and structure will be a new facility for the community and additional staffing is required.

Option A – Comes with a request for an additional .5 FTE staff for maintenance and

operations of the Festival Plaza site and one additional full-time programming staff.

Option B – Would require a higher level of maintenance as the translucent panels would

require frequent washings. Request for staff for maintenance with Option B is a .75 FTE.

The construction of a Festival Plaza was identified in the Downtown Action Plan and is

supported by the 2018-2023 Strategic Plan. This project is primarily funded from the

signing bonus received as a result of the Peace River Agreement with other funds coming

from grants and other non-tax revenue.

The City hopes to start project tendering in March 2019 and begin construction in April with completion in September 2019.

To view the Request for Direction CLICK HERE

To view the presentation CLICK HERE