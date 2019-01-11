The Fort St. John Literacy Society New Years’s Eve Party’s success

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This year’s New Years Eve Party was a huge success for the FSJ Literacy Society raising $16,500.

All of the funds raised at the event held at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre will help to expand and enhance the free literacy programming the Society offers the community.

“This event was made possible because of sponsors, volunteers, and everyone who attended; all of which we are extremely thankful for,” says Jessica Kalman, Executive Director for the FSJ Literacy Society.

- Advertisement -

Title sponsors for the event included; Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre, Just Jacks, 101.5 The Bear, Peace SunFM, CJDC-TV and 890 CJDC. Many sponsors participated in door prizes including VE Brandl who donated $500 as the final door prize.

“We are already planning and looking forward to next year’s event,” said Kalman

The Fort St. John Literacy Society is a non-profit organization which has been dedicated to promoting literacy for all individuals and groups throughout Fort St. John and the local region since 1990.