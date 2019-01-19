Three people injured in industrial explosion

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Three people have been injured after an industrial explosion near Musreau Lake.

On January 18, 2019, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Grande Prairie RCMP along with emergency personnel responded to an explosion of a compressor building at an oil and gas industrial site west of Musreau Lake, Alberta.

Three individuals who were working near the building were injured as a result of the explosion. All three of the workers were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

- Advertisement -

RCMP continue to investigate the incident.

There are no concerns for the safety of the public and no expected travel delays as the incident occurred in a remote location.