Tickets now on sale for the 2019 Coy Cup

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Tickets are now on sale for the 2019 Coy Cup taking place on March 26 to the 30 in Fort St. John.

Senior Flyers President, Paul van Nostrand, says spectators can expect very high-end senior hockey at this year’s Coy Cup.

“It’s going to be great hockey; I know it will be. The top Senior Double-A Teams will be competing. We’ve been to two of them, and we won in 2015 and 2016, and the hockey is terrific. The Dawson Creek Canucks won last year in Williams Lake, and they’re a very good team. People can expect very high-end hockey.”

The cost of the tickets are as follows:

Reserved Seating Ticket Packages are $175 plus applicable fees

General Admission Ticket Packages are $135 plus applicable fees

It is to note that Single-game tickets will not go on sale until after Game #2 on March 26.

Tickets are available on Energetic Tickets and Systems Sound Source, located in Fort St. John at 10421 100 street.

Also to note, tickets are still available for the Flyer’s Coy Cup Fundraiser Gala. The Fundraiser Gala will be raising funds to help offset the costs associated with hosting the Coy Cup. The Gala is taking place on Saturday, February 2, at 5:30 p.m., at the Pomeroy Hotel.

To purchase Gala tickets, you can visit Revolution Honda or Black Ace Supply, or contact Paul van Nostrand 250-793-2211 or Lee Hartman at 250-261-9865.

The Fort St. John Senior Flyers will be hosting the 2019 Coy Cup on March 26 to the 30 at the North Peace Arena.