Fort St. John
Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Energetictickets.ca Events

Tickets on sale for the Coy Cup this March

Adam Reaburn
The Fort St. John Senior Flyers Hockey Club, in partnership with BC Hockey, is pleased to announce that the Coy Cup Senior AA Provincial Championship will take place in Fort St. John in March 2019.

The Coy Cup has not been hosted in Fort St. John since 1994. As the Coy Cup champions of 2015 and 2016 and last season’s NPHL champions, the Flyers are excited for the opportunity to showcase the Energetic City as an enthusiastic hockey community and bring this prestigious event to local fans.

The Fort St. John Senior Flyers will host the Coy Cup March 26 to March 30 at the North Peace Arena.

The best Senior AA Teams in B.C. will be in Fort St. John for eight games.  Get the best deal by buying a ticket package for every game.  You get to pick from either general admission or reserved seating (reserved seating is limited to certain sections at the North Peace Arena).

Reserved Seating Ticket Packages are $175 plus applicable fees

General Admission Ticket Packages are $135 plus applicable fees

Single game tickets will not go on sale until after Game #2 on March 26.

Get your tickets now at Energetictickets.ca or in person at Systems Sound Source, located in Fort St. John at 10421 100 street.

Adam Reaburn
