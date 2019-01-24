Together For LNG Campaign gives voice to supportive British Columbians

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Together For LNG Campaign (T4LNG Campaign) will give a voice to the tens of thousands of British Columbians who share that LNG development in B.C. is the key to a good future for the province.

The campaign demonstrates to the public and elected representatives that there’s a broad base of support for LNG projects amongst the citizens of B.C.

A coalition of workers, First Nations, students, educators, businesses and others feel the LNG Project will offer economic and social benefits to First Nations, government revenues, education and other services, by providing well-paying jobs for British Columbians.

The coalition believes B.C. has the opportunity to help the world transition to a greener future, create prosperity at home and greatly reduce our global carbon footprint moving forward.

“LNG not only offers skilled workers the opportunity for employment while building the plant but also the opportunity for apprentices to learn the skillsets from their mentors. We will not only be building an LNG plant, but building career paths for hundreds if not thousands of young British Columbians who want to work in the construction industry,” says Tom Sigurdson, Executive Director of the B.C. Building Trades.

“Blueberry River First Nation is a small community that plays a big role in LNG,” says Judy Desjarlais, President of Topnotch Oilfield Contracting and a member of the Blueberry River First Nation in northeast B.C. “All the communities in this area have signed off on it. A lot of us own businesses and a lot of us are benefiting from the work that’s happening in our backyard.”

Ramona McDonald, President of Complete Safety Services in Fort St. John says LNG jobs will make a huge difference in the lives of First Nations peoples. “Probably 50 percent of my employees are of aboriginal descent. When they can go out and buy Christmas presents for their children because they’ve had a job and were able to make money, that brings me joy,” says McDonald. “We shouldn’t be in poverty, we shouldn’t see people suffering in this country, because we have what it takes to get everybody working again.”

Dawson Creek Mayor Dale Bumstead framed the LNG conversation in terms of higher values. “Communities are built around quality of life, ‘health and happiness,” he said, “Health, education and economic opportunities are the pillars. We are a province built on resource development. It is the foundation for these pillars. We all need to support responsible resource development.”

“By unlocking our world-class energy asset, B.C.’s liquid natural gas (LNG) industry will play an important role in reducing global greenhouse gas emissions by helping many Asian countries transition off coal,” said Chris Gardner, President of the Independent Contractors and Businesses Association. “The strategic development of a strong LNG sector will also provide tens of thousands of jobs in construction, maintenance, and operations for people in B.C. and across Canada, and important revenue contributions to all levels of government. LNG is the perfect opportunity for industry and government to work together to achieve great outcomes for Canada.”

Paul de Jong, President of the Progressive Contractors Association of Canada, adds: “The liquid natural gas (LNG) that Canada has in such large supply is a key factor in worldwide demand for clean energy, strategic development of a strong LNG sector also provides for tens of thousands of construction, maintenance and operations jobs for Canadians, and provides robust contributions to provincial and national GDP. LNG in Canada is the perfect venue for industry and government to work together to achieve great outcomes,” de Jong says.

T4LNG believes that the Campaign will build a community of interest to change the narrative around LNG. By working together, the public can let our elected leaders know there’s a broad base of support for LNG development.