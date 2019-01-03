Trackers have busy weekend on the road

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Trackers are off to a busy start to the new year as they are on the road for three games this weekend.

This Friday, January 4, the Trackers will be in Leduc as they visit the Roughnecks for the first game of 2019. Puck drop is at 8:15 p.m.

Then on Saturday, January 5, the Trackers will travel to Beaumont to visit the Braves. That game is at 6:00 p.m.

And then on Sunday, January 6, the Trackers head to Edmonton as they take on SSAC Don Wheaton. Game time is 1:30 p.m.

At the last game before Christmas break, the Trackers played host to the Camrose Vikings, beating the Vikings 6-2.

Trackers Coach, Gerard Decaire, says it was a good game in terms of ending 2018.

“The game turned out in our favour. It was 6-2. It was an up-and-down game and back-and-forth but it’s a good way to end 2018.”

Currently, the Trackers are standing in first place, in the Bouchier Division, with 15 wins and two losses.