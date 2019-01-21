-13.5 C
Fort St. John
Monday, January 21, 2019
A horizontal directional drill (HDD) along the Grand Rapids Pipeline Project near its terminus in Edmonton, Alta. - Transcanada
TransCanada’s Keystone Pipeline authorized to begin additional construction activities on its Keystone XL Project in Canada

Scott Brooks
CALGARY, A.B. – The National Energy Board has approved, on January 21, TransCanada’s Keystone Pipeline GP Ltd. request to begin winter clearing work on the North Spread of its Keystone XL Project.

Keystone has now satisfied the regulatory requirements for winter 2019 clearing of trees and shrubs along the pipeline route’s north section, starting at Hardisty, Alberta, as indicated in the NEB’s letter to the company.

The NEB’s approval applies to the North Spread of the Project only. Clearing activities in other areas of the Project, other construction activities, and any activity during the restricted activity periods for migratory birds are excluded from this approval.

The NEB says further pipeline construction would be subject to NEB approval of other condition compliance submissions.

The NEB will continue to provide regulatory oversight throughout all stages of this Project to protect the public and the environment.

Scott Brooks
