Trev Talks – Coldest Night of the Year

This week on Trev Talks, host Trevor Bolin spoke with Faye Anstey about the Coldest Night of the Year.

The walk/run will be held on February 23, 2019, at Northern Lights College. You can do either the 2k or 5k route. Proceeds from the event go to support Community Bridge. For more about the event and how you can sign up, click here.

You can also follow their Facebook event for details.

Plus Trevor and Faye also talked fitness, which is always on everyone’s mind at the beginning of a new year.

Listen for Trev Talks every Friday at 10 a.m. on Moose FM and shared live on Facebook and Youtube.