This week on Trev Talks, host Trevor Bolin Stewart Muir of Resource Works. Resource Works works to communicate the importance of the resource sector in B.C.

During the show, they discussed pipelines, politicians, policies and even movie stars. For more about Resource Works, visit their website, www.resourceworks.com

Trev Talks airs every Friday on Moose FM at 10 a.m. or online on the Facebook pages of Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca.