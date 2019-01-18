Tumbler Ridge hosts Annual Winter Carnival

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C.- Is home to the week-long celebration of winter, there are planned daily events that offer something for everybody to do.

The Winter Carnival is an initiative by Council that was created after the 2010 Olympics, since that time this event is greatly appreciated and welcomed by the community. With Tumbler Ridge being a Northern community and surrounded by recreation, Council wanted to continue the event every year shared Roxanne Trudeau, Coordinator of Programming District of Tumbler Ridge.

The week-long event starts on January 21st, 2019 and runs through until January 26th, 2019, by involving local non-profit groups and other groups from the community to help run the events.

Events are free except for the Paint Night to cover fees for the supplies.

“This is a celebration and everybody is welcome to attend and enjoy themselves,” said Trudeau