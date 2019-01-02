5.6 C
Tumbler Ridge is in the Championships for SnoRiders - SledTown ShowDown
News

Tumbler Ridge is in the Championships for SnoRiders – SledTown ShowDown

Tracy Teves
TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – Ultimate bragging rights for best recreational snowmobile trails is weighed upon the Championships as Tumbler Ridge faces off with Flin Flon, MB.

SNORIDERS, an online website and resource for snowmobile enthusiasts, has been holding their annual contest for the best Snowtown. Snowmobile clubs across Canada have been battling for bragging rights for the best snowmobile trails in Canada.

It is now the finals, after 6 rounds and months of head to head matches by different towns and provinces vying for the top position it is down to the final two, Tumbler Ridge vs Flin Flon.

This is an online voting contest to determine who will win and the voting deadline will be Sunday, January 20th at midnight.

This is an exciting opportunity for the ultimate champion as they will win the SledTown Showdown 2019 championship trophy, front-page coverage with a cover story on all 30,000 copies of SnoRiders magazine. The winner also receives multiple articles online and in the SnoRiders e-newsletters highlighting the destination, as well as bragging rights for the year.
Winning destinations receive a lot of exposure for their riding destination which is great for the winning community. Tumbler Ridge needs your votes to win SledTown ShowDown to show Canada they have the best snowmobile trails.

To VOTE for Tumbler Ridge; CLICK HERE

