Tumbler Ridge is in the Championships for SnoRiders – SledTown ShowDown

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – Ultimate bragging rights for best recreational snowmobile trails is weighed upon the Championships as Tumbler Ridge faces off with Flin Flon, MB.
SNORIDERS, an online website and resource for snowmobile enthusiasts, has been holding their annual contest for the best Snowtown. Snowmobile clubs across Canada have been battling for bragging rights for the best snowmobile trails in Canada.
It is now the finals, after 6 rounds and months of head to head matches by different towns and provinces vying for the top position it is down to the final two, Tumbler Ridge vs Flin Flon.
This is an online voting contest to determine who will win and the voting deadline will be Sunday, January 20th at midnight.
To VOTE for Tumbler Ridge; CLICK HERE