Two local curlers perform very well at B.C. Junior Curling Championships

VERNON, B.C. – The 2019 B.C. Junior Curling Championships have come to a close for another year with two local curlers competing at the event in Vernon ending up with very good results.

Sterling Middleton and Hannah Lindner were at Provincials from December 27 to January 1.

Lindner’s team, Team Guidos finished at a final fourth place with four wins, three losses.

Meanwhile, Middleton’s team, Team Tardi performed very well with 6 wins, one loss.

Team Tardi would continue on to the Championship final where they faced Team Colwell and won 9-2.

- Advertisement -

This is the fourth year in a row that Team Tardi has won the B.C. Junior Men’s Championship. The team won the 2017 and 2018 Canadian Junior Curling Championships and will be looking to win that event for the third year in a row, something which has never been done before.

The 2019 Canadian Junior Curling Championships will be taking place in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan from January 19 to 27.