UBC Research, Environmental Impacts around oil and gas activity

DAWSON CREEK, B.C.- The UBC Energy and Environmental Research Initiative is conducting research in the Peace Region to understand environmental impacts associated with energy resource development with a focus on groundwater impacts.

The UBC Research team would like you to join them at their evening forum being held January 31, 2019, from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm at the Kiwanis Performing Arts Centre.

The topic of conversation for the evening is about the installation of a groundwater monitoring well network in the Peace Region. Potential locations for the wells will be shared in the forum and input, questions, concerns and suggestions are welcomed by the public.

The Energy and Environmental Research Initiative is a team of researchers from the University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University and the University of Calgary working closely with scientists from the BC Oil and Gas Commission and Geoscience BC.

To learn more CLICK HERE