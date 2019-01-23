Update from Hudson’s Hope RCMP and reminder February is Anti Bullying Month

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – The RCMP were busy this month responding to approx 30 calls for service.

During the month of December RCMP responded to 5 motor vehicle collisions and conducted 3 check stops in an effort to combat impaired driving. During the month of December 38 violation tickets and written warnings were issued to drivers.

The Hudson`s Hope RCMP would like to officially welcome Cst. Erich Schmidt to the detachment. Cst. Schmidt and his family recently transferred here from the Lower Mainland. The Schmidts are avid hunters and are excited to be in Hudson’s Hope for the next few years.

On December 19th, 2018, Hudson’s Hope RCMP conducted a check stop on Highway 29 and located a driver who was found to be driving without a valid driver’s licence. The driver was also found to be flagged for vehicle impound. The vehicle was impounded and the driver was issued a violation ticket for driving without a valid licence.

On January 9th, 2019, Hudson’s Hope RCMP responded to a single vehicle rollover collision on Canyon Drive. The vehicle was located on its roof with no occupants. The owner of the vehicle was located at home and was not injured. Poor road conditions were a factor in the collision.

On January 12th, 2019, Hudson’s Hope RCMP were called to a local residence to remove two intoxicated males who were no longer welcome there and refused to leave. One male had left prior to police arrival and went home. The second male was too intoxicated to care for himself and was subsequently arrested and lodged in cells. He was released the following morning when sober.

On January 19th, 2019, Hudson’s Hope RCMP were called to a single vehicle collision on Hwy 29. A tanker truck had experienced a brake malfunction while travelling down Farrell Creek Road and went into the ditch across Hwy 29. No injuries were sustained by the driver and no cargo had leaked from the tanker. The driver was issued a Notice and Order to have the brakes repaired and inspected prior to driving the vehicle on the road again.

Anyone with information regarding current or past investigations can contact the Hudson’s Hope RCMP directly at 250-783-5241

Anonymously through Crime Stoppers call; 1-800-222-8477

Visit http://crimestoppersnebc.ca/ for advice on submitting tips online and to browse the area’s “most wanted” page.

The Hudson’s Hope RCMP is still seeking volunteers for the local Speed Watch program which will commence in the spring. Anyone interested in participating in this program can contact the local detachment, 250-783-5241, to learn more. The Speed Watch program is not an enforcement campaign, but a statistical and awareness campaign. It provides a visual aid to motorists reminding them of their speeds, as well as tracks the number of speeding vehicles in certain areas which assists the RCMP in identifying areas where speed enforcement may be needed. Volunteers do not stop vehicles nor interact with drivers.

Cst. William McKenna, Hudson’s Hope RCMP

February is Anti Bullying Awareness month.

Don’t be a bystander… Speak up… Reach out.

If you see bullying, tell an adult.

If you are a victim of bullying and need help you can call a counsellor at 1-800-668-6868, get the phone app, or go online and seek assistance by CLICKING HERE

Canada’s only national 24-hour, bilingual and anonymous phone counselling, web counselling and referral service for children and youth.



The service is completely anonymous and confidential. We don’t trace calls. We don’t have call display. You don’t even have to tell us your name if you don’t want to. Whether by phone, mobile app or through our websites, you can connect with us whenever you want, however you want.

Visit kidshelpphone.ca to learn more.