Update from Hudson’s Hope RCMP and reminder to motorists

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – The RCMP were busy over the month of November responding to approx 40 calls for service.

During the month of November, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP responded to 7 motor vehicle collisions over the last four weeks and conducted two check stops in an effort to combat impaired driving.

On November 20th, 2018, Hudson’s Hope RCMP was advised of a theft of a yellow generator with wheels, taken from an area in Farrell Creek. Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact local police or Crime Stoppers.

On December 9th, 2018, Hudson’s Hope RCMP conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle that had failed to stop for a stop sign and spun its rear wheels as it drove off. The driver was found to be operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and was issued violation tickets for not having a driver’s license and for failing to produce insurance. The vehicle was impounded for 7 days as the driver was a vehicle impound candidate. The driver was also issued an unlicensed driver prohibition.

On December 15th, 2018, Hudson’s Hope RCMP and local Fire and Rescue, responded to a single vehicle in the ditch on Canyon Drive. No occupants were inside the vehicle. The owner called police a short time later and reported the vehicle stolen. The driver was interviewed and warned about making a false statement to police as it was suspected that the driver was not being truthful. The driver then confessed that the truck was not stolen as initially reported. Speed and road conditions were a factor in the collision and no injuries were sustained.

The Hudson’s Hope RCMP was pleased to be involved with several local community events over the last few weeks including the Christmas Parade, the School Pancake Breakfast, the Science Fair, the Craft Fair, and local Christmas dinners.

Anyone with information regarding current or past investigations can contact the Hudson’s Hope RCMP directly at 250-783-5241

Anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Visit http://crimestoppersnebc.ca/ for advice on submitting tips online and to browse the area’s “most wanted” page.

Cst. William McKenna, Hudson’s Hope RCMP

The Hudson`s Hope RCMP reminds drivers to be prepared for winter driving conditions and please drive appropriately for the conditions. Remember to clear the snow from all windows as well as the roof of your vehicle. Equip your vehicle with safety and emergency gear that may be needed.

Preparing an Emergency Kit for Your Car

Slippery or snow-covered roads, reduced visibility and bitter cold are all conditions that can make driving difficult and even dangerous during cold weather months. Winter also brings an increased risk of getting stuck in your car, so dress warmly before heading out.

Emergency Car Kit

If you have a car, prepare an emergency car kit and keep it in the vehicle. The basic emergency kit for cars should include the following items:

Check off the items for your 72-hour emergency kit as you accumulate them.

Food : That won’t spoil, such as energy bars

Water : In plastic bottles, so they won’t break if frozen (change every six months)

Blanket

Extra clothing and shoes

First aid kit : With seatbelt cutter

Small shovel, scraper and snow brush

Candle in a deep can and matches

Wind-up flashlight

Whistle : In case you need to attract attention

Roadmaps

Copy of your emergency plan and personal documents

Also, keep these inside your trunk

Sand, salt or cat litter (non-clumping)

Antifreeze/windshield washer fluid

Tow Rope

Jumper cables

Fire extinguisher

A warning light or road flares

List from www.getprepared.gc.ca