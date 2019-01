CHETWYND, B.C. – There was a vehicle rollover on January 14 on the Jackfish Lake Road.

As reported by Peace FM, at 11:30 a.m., on January 14, B.C. Ambulance Crew attended the scene nine kilometres from Chetwynd on the Jackfish Lake Road as a specially designed semi truck hauling pipe rolled and was in the ditch.

The driver escaped serious injury and extrication with the jaws of life were not necessary.

- Advertisement -

The road was closed for some time as recovery crews cleaned up the site.