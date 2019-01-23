War Amps 2019 Key Tags have been mailed out to BC Residents

OTTAWA, ONT – The War Amps embark on their second century of service, 2019 key tags are being mailed to British Columbia households the theme, “Your Key Tags at Work.”

After the Second World War, the Key Tag Service was launched for returning war amputee veterans, to create work with competitive wages and provide a service to Canadians that would generate funds for the Association.

How the key tags work each tag has a confidentially coded number. If you lose your keys, the finder can call the toll-free number on the back of the tag or place them in any mailbox, and The War Amps will return them to you by courier, free of charge.

The War Amps receives no government grants. With the public’s support of the Key Tag Service, the Association is making a difference in the lives of amputees by providing financial assistance for artificial limbs, peer support and information on all aspects of living with an amputation.

Those who do not receive their key tags in the mail can order them at waramps.ca or call toll-free 1-800-250-3030.

Photo: Cooper Bauer, 7, of BC, is a member of The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program. He is showing the device he uses for swimming, which was funded thanks to public support of the Key Tag Service.