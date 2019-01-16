West Fraser announces temporary curtailments at three B.C. sawmills

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Temporary curtailments at three B.C. sawmills throughout the first quarter of 2019 will affect approx three weeks of production.

Due to price declines in the lumber markets, high log costs and log supply constraints will see a temporary reduction in production at the mill in Chasm, 100 Mile House and Chetwynd. The Williams Lake sawmill will be shut down for approx a week to complete capital upgrades.

In addition to previously announced measures, the first quarter of the year is expected to reduce SPF lumber production by approx 50 million board feet.

- Advertisement -

West Fraser is a diversified wood products company producing lumber, LVL, MDF, plywood, pulp, newsprint, wood chips and energy with facilities in Western Canada and the Southern United States.