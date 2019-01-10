-17 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, January 9, 2019
RCMP Gitdumt'en checkpoint January 7 - Facebook
Canadian Press

Wet’suwet’en strike tentative deal with RCMP allowing access to prevent raid

Canadian Press
HOUSTON, B.C. – Hereditary leaders of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation have reached a tentative deal with RCMP, quelling some fears of escalation following a raid on a nearby checkpoint earlier this week.

The chiefs say members will abide by a court injunction granting the Coastal GasLink pipeline company access to a bridge that had been blocked, if RCMP agree not to raid the nearby Unist’ot’en healing camp.

They plan to meet with RCMP again Thursday to discuss details such as retaining a gate that residents and supporters of the camp say is vital to their safety.

Chief Na’Moks told residents, supporters and media gathered at the camp Wednesday that the decision has nothing to do with the pipeline company and everything to do with ensuring the safety of residents at the camp.

On Monday, 14 people were arrested after the Mounties took apart a different gate that blocked access to an area where Coastal GasLink wants to build a natural gas pipeline.

TransCanada Corp., which announced plans to change its name to TC Energy on Wednesday, says it has signed agreements with the elected councils of all 20 First Nations along the path, including the Wet’suwet’en.

Previous articleCause of January 8 power outage confirmed

