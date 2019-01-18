-16.5 C
Fort St. John
Friday, January 18, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Photo courtesy Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club Facebook page.
Home Sports Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club offering Cross Country Ski lessons for beginners
Sports

Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club offering Cross Country Ski lessons for beginners

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club is holding Cross Country Ski lessons for beginners starting on January 19.

Eliza Stanford, of the Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club, says they have been improving the track to encourage more people to ski.

“We have been working hard over the years to improve the ski experience for cross country skiers and a few years ago, we expanded and widened the trail system so that it is suitable for skate skiing as well as classic skiing and just has more variety of terrain, so it’s better for beginners to come out. As a result of those trails, we’ve been seeing quite a lot more skiers come out and try skiing.”

- Advertisement -

Stanford says the Club offers ski rentals and beginner lessons for adults that are interested in taking up the sport.

“We have been offering ski rentals for adults and beginners lessons and this fall we were able to construct a stadium area, which is a big flat level area, for event hosting so we can have a start/finish area.”

Cross Country Ski lessons for beginners takes place each Saturday, starting on January 19 and running to February 2, at Beatton Provincial Park.

The cost to register for this event is $10 per person.

Ski rentals are available for $10 per day, with trail fees $5 per day.

To register for this event, you can send an email to [email protected].

For more information, you can visit the Ski Club’s Facebook page.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleBig Bam Ski Hill has great start to season
Next articleGrande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Person

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Midget Predators to host 2019 BC Midget Female Hockey Championships

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The 2019 B.C. Midget Female Hockey Championships is coming to Fort St. John this...
Read more
Sports

City of FSJ and North Peace Gymnastics to host annual Dodgeball Tournament

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John Recreation and North Peace Gymnastics Association is holding...
Read more
Sports

Big Bam Ski Hill has great start to season

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - The Big Bam Ski Hill was up and running last weekend for the first time this...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Canadian Press

Failure of MEG takeover deal is ‘credit positive’ for Husky, says...

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Shares in oilsands producer MEG Energy Corp. continued to slide Friday after a credit rating agency said rival Husky Energy Inc.'s failure...

Blueberry River First Nations to host Open House

Midget Predators to host 2019 BC Midget Female Hockey Championships

City of FSJ and North Peace Gymnastics to host annual Dodgeball...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.