Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club offering Cross Country Ski lessons for beginners

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club is holding Cross Country Ski lessons for beginners starting on January 19.

Eliza Stanford, of the Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club, says they have been improving the track to encourage more people to ski.

“We have been working hard over the years to improve the ski experience for cross country skiers and a few years ago, we expanded and widened the trail system so that it is suitable for skate skiing as well as classic skiing and just has more variety of terrain, so it’s better for beginners to come out. As a result of those trails, we’ve been seeing quite a lot more skiers come out and try skiing.”

- Advertisement -

Stanford says the Club offers ski rentals and beginner lessons for adults that are interested in taking up the sport.

“We have been offering ski rentals for adults and beginners lessons and this fall we were able to construct a stadium area, which is a big flat level area, for event hosting so we can have a start/finish area.”

Cross Country Ski lessons for beginners takes place each Saturday, starting on January 19 and running to February 2, at Beatton Provincial Park.

The cost to register for this event is $10 per person.

Ski rentals are available for $10 per day, with trail fees $5 per day.

To register for this event, you can send an email to [email protected].

For more information, you can visit the Ski Club’s Facebook page.