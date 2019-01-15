Wiggles & Giggles Group Daycare to open second location this spring

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Wiggles & Giggles Group Daycare will be opening a second location in Fort St. John.

In a press release, it is said that the new location will open this spring after renovations and Northern Health licencing is complete.

The release also says the new facility will provide spaces for children between the ages of 1 and 12. The new building will offer full-time spaces for 12 infants, 16 3-to-5 year-olds

and 24 spaces for out of school care.

The new facility is located at 9903 102 street in the old Move Dance building across the

street from Ecole Central Elementary.

Adam Reaburn, President of the Wiggles & Giggles Group Daycare, says the new facility will help fill a void in childcare within Fort St. John.

“We’ve been looking for years to grow our current childcare facility since we currently

have a waiting list of over 150 children. We are excited to see this facility come to life

and help to fill the childcare void in our community.”

An opening date for the new centre has not yet been released, but the Daycare is encouraging anyone looking for child care to sign up for the waiting list at

www.wigglesandgigglesdaycare.ca.

The Daycare says the new facility is also in need for a number of highly trained early childhood educators. If you are interested, you can apply for any open positions, via email at [email protected].

The Wiggles & Giggles Group Daycare has been operating in Fort St. John since 2012 at their current location on 110 Avenue.

**Editors note – Energeticcity.ca/Moose FM and the Wiggles & Giggles Group Daycare are owned and operated by the same people.