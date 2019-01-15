-10.4 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The new facility is located at 9903 102 street in the old Move Dance building across the street from Ecole Central Elementary. Photo source Royal LePage
Home News Wiggles & Giggles Group Daycare to open second location this spring
News

Wiggles & Giggles Group Daycare to open second location this spring

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Wiggles & Giggles Group Daycare will be opening a second location in Fort St. John.

In a press release, it is said that the new location will open this spring after renovations and Northern Health licencing is complete.

The release also says the new facility will provide spaces for children between the ages of 1 and 12. The new building will offer full-time spaces for 12 infants, 16 3-to-5 year-olds
and 24 spaces for out of school care.

- Advertisement -

The new facility is located at 9903 102 street in the old Move Dance building across the
street from Ecole Central Elementary.

Adam Reaburn, President of the Wiggles & Giggles Group Daycare, says the new facility will help fill a void in childcare within Fort St. John.

“We’ve been looking for years to grow our current childcare facility since we currently
have a waiting list of over 150 children. We are excited to see this facility come to life
and help to fill the childcare void in our community.”

An opening date for the new centre has not yet been released, but the Daycare is encouraging anyone looking for child care to sign up for the waiting list at
www.wigglesandgigglesdaycare.ca.

The Daycare says the new facility is also in need for a number of highly trained early childhood educators. If you are interested, you can apply for any open positions, via email at [email protected].

The Wiggles & Giggles Group Daycare has been operating in Fort St. John since 2012 at their current location on 110 Avenue.

 

**Editors note – Energeticcity.ca/Moose FM and the Wiggles & Giggles Group Daycare are owned and operated by the same people.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleFort St John RCMP recover fender flares
Next articleIndigenous energy summit includes session on pipeline ownership options

RECENT STORIES

News

The City is moving forward with enforcement of six secondary suites

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Council carried the motion to place bylaw contravention notices on six property titles that...
Read more
News

Principals present Framework Overviews at School District 60 Committee of the Whole Meeting

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Principals from three local schools were at a recent School District 60 Committee of...
Read more
News

Beaverlodge RCMP arrest three in stolen property investigation

Scott Brooks -
BEAVERLODGE, A.B. - On January 8th, 2019 Beaverlodge RCMP received a call of three individuals in a stolen vehicle in...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Wiggles & Giggles Group Daycare to open second location this spring

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Wiggles & Giggles Group Daycare will be opening a second location in Fort St. John. In a press release,...

Fort St John RCMP recover fender flares

Midget Predators performed well on the road over the weekend

The Community of FSJ and City Council support the RCMP’s Safe...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.