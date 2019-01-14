Work to begin along Highway 29 and Cache Creek as part of the Site C Project

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro has announced that work will start along Highway 29 at Halfway River to prepare for the realignment of a four-kilometre segment of the highway as part of the Site C Project.

B.C. Hydro says work will include setting up equipment, removing vegetation, archaeological work and burning.

The work will begin late January and will be managed by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

According to B.C. Hydro, this work is occurring in addition to the construction at Cache Creek West, which began last fall and will resume this spring. Construction will usually happen seven days a week, between 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Hydro says drivers may experience minor delays when travelling on Highway 29. There will be increased construction and logging traffic. To ensure safety, please watch for traffic control personnel and signs showing active work areas.

The Site C reservoir requires six segments of Highway 29 to be realigned over a total distance of approximately 30 kilometres.

The realignment work includes clearing, road grading and paving, and bridge construction. Construction will continue through 2024.

You can visit DriveBC for more information on lane closures.