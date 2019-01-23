WorleyParsons awarded contract for Pipestone Processing Facility by Encana

CALGARY, AB – The contract for engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction (EPC) for the Pipestone Processing Facility in Alberta was awarded by Encana to WorleyParsons.

WorleyParsonsCord will provide EPC services for the Pipestone Processing Facility, a 200 MMcf/day sour, shallow-cut gas plant with acid gas injection and 24,000 bbls/day of raw condensate processing capability.

This contract award follows the completion of several recent projects by WorleyParsonsCord for Encana, including fabrication and construction of the Tower Gas Plant, the Saturn Gas Plant and the North Central Liquids Hub.

“We are pleased to be awarded this contract by Encana and look forward to continuing our relationship and delivering this important project,” said Andrew Wood, Chief Executive Officer of WorleyParsons.

Keyera Partnership, a subsidiary of Keyera Corp, will own the Pipestone Processing Facility and provide processing services to Encana once the facility is complete.