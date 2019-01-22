-2.6 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, January 22, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home Sports YAC Youth Glow Skate this Friday at Pomeroy Sport Centre
Sports

YAC Youth Glow Skate this Friday at Pomeroy Sport Centre

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Pomeroy Sport Centre will be holding a Youth Glow Skate this Friday, January 25.

In partnership with the Youth Advisory Council and the City of Fort St. John, youth will have the opportunity to skate in the dark with glow sticks.

YAC encourages participants to wear their best neon costumes to have a chance to win prizes.

- Advertisement -

There will also be games, snacks, and music.

This event is free for children and youth ages 0-18.

The Youth Glow Skate is taking place this Friday, January 25, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

For more information, you can call the City at 250-785-4592.

 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleCity hosting Parent & Tot Tuesdays skating program
Next articleShoppers Drug Mart ‘Love. You.’ Campaign raises $25,780.00

RECENT STORIES

Sports

City hosting Parent & Tot Tuesdays skating program

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John Recreation is hosting Parent & Tot Tuesdays.Parent &...
Read more
Sports

Team Busche headed to Alberta Senior Provincials in February

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Team Busche is heading to Spruce Grove for the Alberta Senior Curling Provincials on...
Read more
Sports

NEBC Yukon Trackers visited Peace River Royals on Sunday

Scott Brooks -
PEACE RIVER, A.B. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Trackers were on the road Sunday as they visited the Peace...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Sports

YAC Youth Glow Skate this Friday at Pomeroy Sport Centre

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Pomeroy Sport Centre will be holding a Youth Glow Skate this Friday, January 25.In partnership with the Youth...

City hosting Parent & Tot Tuesdays skating program

Accident at 85th Ave and 86 Street

Team Busche headed to Alberta Senior Provincials in February

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.