YAC Youth Glow Skate this Friday at Pomeroy Sport Centre

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Pomeroy Sport Centre will be holding a Youth Glow Skate this Friday, January 25.

In partnership with the Youth Advisory Council and the City of Fort St. John, youth will have the opportunity to skate in the dark with glow sticks.

YAC encourages participants to wear their best neon costumes to have a chance to win prizes.

There will also be games, snacks, and music.

This event is free for children and youth ages 0-18.

The Youth Glow Skate is taking place this Friday, January 25, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

For more information, you can call the City at 250-785-4592.