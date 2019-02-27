2019 Coy Cup schedule and teams have been released

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The schedule and teams for the 2019 Coy Cup has been released.

The teams participating in this year’s Coy Cup include host Fort St. John Flyers, Dawson Creek Senior Canucks, Williams Lake Stampeders, and Prince Rupert Rampage.

The first game of the Cup will be taking place on March 26, at 3:00 p.m., where the Cancuks will take on the Stampeders.

- Advertisement -

The Flyers first game is on March 26, at 8:00 p.m., as they take on the Rampage.

Home teams will be wearing dark sweaters, while visitor teams will be wearing white sweaters.

Senior Flyers President, Paul van Nostrand, says the Flyers are very excited for this year’s Coy Cup as they get to take on some new teams.

“We’re really excited. The current team has never played Williams Lake before. Back in the 70s, the Flyers played Williams Lake when they were all part of the same league; it’s been a long time. I don’t know whether we’ve ever played Prince Rupert. So we’re very excited to see two new teams.”

van Nostrand also says that volunteers have preparations well underway for the Cup.

“We’re in pretty good shape, actually, and we’re just putting the finishing touches on some items over the next month.”

The 2019 Coy Cup will be taking place on March 26 to the 30 at the North Peace Arena.

Reserved Seating Ticket Packages are $175 plus applicable fees.

General Admission Ticket Packages are $135 plus applicable fees.

Single game tickets will not go on sale until after Game #2 on March 26.

Get your tickets now at Energetictickets.ca or in person at Systems Sound Source, located in Fort St. John at 10421 100 street.