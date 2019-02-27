-4 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, February 27, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Sports 2019 Coy Cup schedule and teams have been released
Sports

2019 Coy Cup schedule and teams have been released

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The schedule and teams for the 2019 Coy Cup has been released.

The teams participating in this year’s Coy Cup include host Fort St. John Flyers, Dawson Creek Senior Canucks, Williams Lake Stampeders, and Prince Rupert Rampage.

The first game of the Cup will be taking place on March 26, at 3:00 p.m., where the Cancuks will take on the Stampeders.

- Advertisement -

The Flyers first game is on March 26, at 8:00 p.m., as they take on the Rampage.

Home teams will be wearing dark sweaters, while visitor teams will be wearing white sweaters.

Senior Flyers President, Paul van Nostrand, says the Flyers are very excited for this year’s Coy Cup as they get to take on some new teams.

“We’re really excited. The current team has never played Williams Lake before. Back in the 70s, the Flyers played Williams Lake when they were all part of the same league; it’s been a long time. I don’t know whether we’ve ever played Prince Rupert. So we’re very excited to see two new teams.”

van Nostrand also says that volunteers have preparations well underway for the Cup.

“We’re in pretty good shape, actually, and we’re just putting the finishing touches on some items over the next month.”

Official 2019 Coy Cup Schedule. Source FSJ Flyers

The 2019 Coy Cup will be taking place on March 26 to the 30 at the North Peace Arena.

Reserved Seating Ticket Packages are $175 plus applicable fees.

General Admission Ticket Packages are $135 plus applicable fees.

Single game tickets will not go on sale until after Game #2 on March 26.

Get your tickets now at Energetictickets.ca or in person at Systems Sound Source, located in Fort St. John at 10421 100 street.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleScience World Experience visiting local schools and public community celebration in Dawson Creek
Next articleJakubowski wins gold at 2019 Special Olympics B.C. Winter Games

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Big Bam Ski Hill to offer Ski School this weekend

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - The Big Bam Ski Hill is offering Big Bam Ski School this weekend, March 2 and...
Read more
Sports

Game four of NPHL semi-finals this Thursday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Game three of the NPHL semi-finals took place last night, Tuesday, February 26, as...
Read more
Sports

Jakubowski wins gold at 2019 Special Olympics B.C. Winter Games

Scott Brooks -
VERNON, B.C. - Local figure skater, Darlene Jakubowski, managed to pick up a Gold medal at the 2019 Special Olympics...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Game four of NPHL semi-finals this Thursday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Game three of the NPHL semi-finals took place last night, Tuesday, February 26, as four teams continued to battle...

With election looming, Alberta announces budget on track for $6.9B deficit

Skills Canada Regional Results

Jakubowski wins gold at 2019 Special Olympics B.C. Winter Games

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.