2019 High on Ice Event Schedule

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – High on Ice Winter Festival starts Friday and runs through to the holiday Monday. Find out when each event is below in our High on Ice Schedule.

Marissa Jordan, Recreation Programmer for the City of Fort St. John, says set up is going great as crews have been working in Centennial Park for the past week, setting up for the Festival.

“It’s great. We’ve had crews in there, they’ve started about five days ago. So our carvers carved the big (ice blocks), we call them the commission pieces; they carve them in advance so that they are ready for viewing.”

Check out the opening ceremony below. The full schedule starts under this video.