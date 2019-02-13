2019 High on Ice Event Schedule

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – High on Ice Winter Festival starts Friday and runs through to the holiday Monday. Find out when each event is below in our High on Ice Schedule.
Marissa Jordan, Recreation Programmer for the City of Fort St. John, says set up is going great as crews have been working in Centennial Park for the past week, setting up for the Festival.
“It’s great. We’ve had crews in there, they’ve started about five days ago. So our carvers carved the big (ice blocks), we call them the commission pieces; they carve them in advance so that they are ready for viewing.”
Check out the opening ceremony below. The full schedule starts under this video.
High on Ice Schedule - Friday Feb 15
|Time
|Event
|Location
|4 pm
|OPENING NIGHT IN CENTENNIAL PARK Professional Single Block Ice Carving (until 6pm)MNP Ice Slides - OPENBonfireFree 8oz. hot chocolate and candy bar until 7:30 pm– Brought to you by The Canadian Grind
|Centennial Park – park at the North Peace Leisure Pool
|5 pm
|Live Music - Pizza & Pint – with Beards Brewing (19+)
|Centennial Park Tents
|6:30 pm
|Opening Ceremonies: Mayor Ackerman’s remarks, carving team introductions, single block light-up, dance performances and Fire & Glow Show
|Centennial Park – at the Welcome Wall ice carving
|10 am & 2 pm
|Wim Hof Method Workshop – must pre-register
|Improvement Institute Truck Driving School
|6 pm
|Curling Bonspiel – must pre-register
|Fort St. John Curling Rink
|7 pm
|“Laugh your ice off” Comedy Show – Tickets Required
|Lido Theatre
|7:30 pm
|Brendan McLeod – Brain & Other Stories – Tickets Required
|North Peace Cultural Centre
High on Ice - Schedule - Saturday
|Time
|Event
|Location
|All Day
|Professional Ice Carving
|Centennial Park
|All Day
|MNP Ice Slides & Bonfire
|Centennial Park
|All Day
|Curling Bonspiel – must pre-register
|Fort St. John Curling Rink
|All Day
|Crokicurl (park at the North Peace Arena)
|Greenspace – beside North Peace Arena
|9 am-4 pm
|Mayors Carving Challenge
|Centennial Park
|10 am-4 pm
|Community Ice Carving Competition – must pre-register
|Centennial Park
|10 am-2 pm
|Dog Sled Rides
|The Horse Ranch – in Baldonnel
|10 am & 2 pm
|Wim Hof Method Workshop – must pre-register
|Improvement Institute Truck Driving School
|11 am-6 pm
|Dodgeball Tournament – must pre-register
|Kids Arena Fieldhouse
|11 am-3 pm
|Live Music
|Centennial Park Tents
|11 am-3 pm
|Free 8 oz. Hot Chocolate from Canadian Grind & RBC
|Centennial Park
|11 am-3 pm
|Horse Drawn Sleigh Rides
|Bert Ambrose Elementary/Kin Park
|11 am-3 pm
|NEAT Presents: Soup Stock – remember your mug and spoon!
|Centennial Park Tents
|12 -2 pm
|Engage Sport North: Mukluk Rush – Obstacle Course
|Centennial Park
|12 -4 pm
|Caltech Surveys presents: Face Painting
|Centennial Park Tents
|1 -3 pm
|Bergen Financial presents: Mukluk Free Swim
|North Peace Leisure Pool
|2 pm
|Mukluk Rendezvous X Country Skiing Loppet
|Beatton Provincial Park
|5 -7 pm
|Engage Sport North: Try Sledge Hockey & Broomball
|North Peace Arena
|5 -9 pm
|Pizza & Pint – with Beards Brewing (19+) Beard Competition
|Centennial Park Tents
|5:30pm
|Sunrise Rotary: Evening Under the Stars Gala – Tickets Required
|Pomeroy Hotel
|6 pm
|Dinner & Dance with Sweetwater – Tickets Required
|Fort St. John Curling Rink
|7 pm
|Laugh your Ice Off – Tickets Required
|Lido Theatre
|7 pm
|Moonlight Snowshoe Tour
|Beatton Provincial Park
|8 pm
|Huskies Jr. B Hockey Game vs. Fairview – Tickets Required
|North Peace Arena
High on Ice - Schedule - Sunday
|Time
|Event
|Location
|All Day
|Professional Ice Carving
|Centennial Park
|All Day
|MNP Ice Slides & Bonfire
|Centennial Park
|All Day
|Crokicurl (park at the North Peace Arena)
|Greenspace – beside North Peace Arena
|8 am-3 pm
|Backcountry Ice Fishing Derby – register on site
|Charlie Lake Rotary Boat Launch
|10 am & 2 pm
|Wim Hof Method Workshop – must pre-register
|Improvement Institute Truck Driving School
|11 am-3 pm
|Horse Drawn Sleigh Rides
|Bert Ambrose Elementary/Kin Park
|11 am-3 pm
|FREE Bouncing Beans session
|Kids Arena Fieldhouse
|11 am
|Story Walk
|Centennial Park
|12-2:30 pm & 3:30-6 pm
|PETRONAS Energy Free Skate
|Pomeroy Sport Centre
|1 -3 pm
|YAC: Snow Bowl-O-rama *Free for youth ages 12-18
|Fort Lanes Bowling Alley
|2 pm
|Huskies Jr. B Hockey Game vs. Grand Prairie – Tickets Required
|North Peace Arena
|4-7:30 pm
|Free 8 oz. Hot Chocolate – from Canadian Grind & RBC
|Centennial Park
|4:30-7:30 pm
|Balloon Twisting with Wiggy’s Creations
|Centennial Park Tent
|4:30-7:30 pm
|Carnival Games & Free Popcorn
|Centennial Park Tent
|6 pm
|Fire & Ice Closing Ceremony
|Centennial Park
|7 pm
|Laugh your Ice Off – Tickets Required
|Lido Theatre
High on Ice - Schedule - Monday
|Time
|Event
|Location
|All Day
|Ice Slides
|Centennial Park
|10 am & 2 pm
|Wim Hof Method Workshop – must pre-register
|Improvement Institute Truck Driving School
|11 am-3 pm
|Horse Drawn Sleigh Rides
|Bert Ambrose Elementary/Kin Park
|1-3 pm
|Prom Fashion Show
|Totem Mall