Fort St. John
Friday, February 15, 2019
Arts & Culture

2019 High on Ice Event Schedule

Adam Reaburn
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – High on Ice Winter Festival starts Friday and runs through to the holiday Monday.  Find out when each event is below in our High on Ice Schedule.

Marissa Jordan, Recreation Programmer for the City of Fort St. John, says set up is going great as crews have been working in Centennial Park for the past week, setting up for the Festival.

“It’s great. We’ve had crews in there, they’ve started about five days ago. So our carvers carved the big (ice blocks), we call them the commission pieces; they carve them in advance so that they are ready for viewing.”

Check out the opening ceremony below.  The full schedule starts under this video.

High on Ice Schedule - Friday Feb 15

TimeEventLocation
4 pmOPENING NIGHT IN CENTENNIAL PARK Professional Single Block Ice Carving (until 6pm)MNP Ice Slides - OPENBonfireFree 8oz. hot chocolate and candy bar until 7:30 pm– Brought to you by The Canadian GrindCentennial Park – park at the North Peace Leisure Pool
5 pmLive Music - Pizza & Pint – with Beards Brewing  (19+)                                                                                         Centennial Park Tents
6:30 pmOpening Ceremonies: Mayor Ackerman’s remarks, carving team introductions, single block light-up, dance performances and Fire & Glow ShowCentennial Park – at the Welcome Wall ice carving
10 am & 2 pmWim Hof Method Workshop – must pre-registerImprovement Institute Truck Driving School
6 pmCurling Bonspiel – must pre-registerFort St. John Curling Rink
7 pm“Laugh your ice off” Comedy Show – Tickets RequiredLido Theatre
7:30 pmBrendan McLeod – Brain & Other Stories – Tickets RequiredNorth Peace Cultural Centre

High on Ice - Schedule - Saturday

TimeEventLocation
All DayProfessional Ice CarvingCentennial Park
All DayMNP Ice Slides & BonfireCentennial Park
All DayCurling Bonspiel – must pre-registerFort St. John Curling Rink
All DayCrokicurl (park at the North Peace Arena)Greenspace – beside North Peace Arena
9 am-4 pmMayors Carving ChallengeCentennial Park
10 am-4 pmCommunity Ice Carving Competition – must pre-registerCentennial Park
10 am-2 pmDog Sled RidesThe Horse Ranch – in Baldonnel
10 am & 2 pmWim Hof Method Workshop – must pre-registerImprovement Institute Truck Driving School
11 am-6 pmDodgeball Tournament – must pre-registerKids Arena Fieldhouse
11 am-3 pmLive MusicCentennial Park Tents
11 am-3 pmFree 8 oz. Hot Chocolate from Canadian Grind & RBCCentennial Park
11 am-3 pmHorse Drawn Sleigh RidesBert Ambrose Elementary/Kin Park
11 am-3 pmNEAT Presents: Soup Stock – remember your mug and spoon!Centennial Park Tents
12 -2 pmEngage Sport North: Mukluk Rush – Obstacle CourseCentennial Park
12 -4 pmCaltech Surveys presents: Face PaintingCentennial Park Tents
1 -3 pmBergen Financial presents: Mukluk Free SwimNorth Peace Leisure Pool
2 pmMukluk Rendezvous X Country Skiing LoppetBeatton Provincial Park
5 -7 pmEngage Sport North: Try Sledge Hockey & BroomballNorth Peace Arena
5 -9 pmPizza & Pint – with Beards Brewing (19+) Beard CompetitionCentennial Park Tents
5:30pmSunrise Rotary: Evening Under the Stars Gala – Tickets RequiredPomeroy Hotel
6 pmDinner & Dance with Sweetwater – Tickets RequiredFort St. John Curling Rink
7 pmLaugh your Ice Off – Tickets RequiredLido Theatre
7 pmMoonlight Snowshoe TourBeatton Provincial Park
8 pmHuskies Jr. B Hockey Game vs. Fairview – Tickets RequiredNorth Peace Arena

High on Ice - Schedule - Sunday

TimeEventLocation
All DayProfessional Ice CarvingCentennial Park
All DayMNP Ice Slides & BonfireCentennial Park
All DayCrokicurl (park at the North Peace Arena)Greenspace – beside North Peace Arena
8 am-3 pmBackcountry Ice Fishing Derby – register on siteCharlie Lake Rotary Boat Launch
10 am & 2 pmWim Hof Method Workshop – must pre-registerImprovement Institute Truck Driving School
11 am-3 pmHorse Drawn Sleigh RidesBert Ambrose Elementary/Kin Park
11 am-3 pmFREE Bouncing Beans sessionKids Arena Fieldhouse
11 amStory WalkCentennial Park
12-2:30 pm & 3:30-6 pmPETRONAS Energy Free SkatePomeroy Sport Centre
1 -3 pmYAC: Snow Bowl-O-rama *Free for youth ages 12-18Fort Lanes Bowling Alley
2 pmHuskies Jr. B Hockey Game vs. Grand Prairie – Tickets RequiredNorth Peace Arena
4-7:30 pmFree 8 oz. Hot Chocolate – from Canadian Grind & RBCCentennial Park
4:30-7:30 pmBalloon Twisting with Wiggy’s CreationsCentennial Park Tent
4:30-7:30 pmCarnival Games & Free PopcornCentennial Park Tent
6 pmFire & Ice Closing CeremonyCentennial Park
7 pmLaugh your Ice Off – Tickets RequiredLido Theatre

High on Ice - Schedule - Monday

TimeEventLocation
All DayIce SlidesCentennial Park
10 am & 2 pmWim Hof Method Workshop – must pre-registerImprovement Institute Truck Driving School
11 am-3 pmHorse Drawn Sleigh RidesBert Ambrose Elementary/Kin Park
1-3 pmProm Fashion ShowTotem Mall

Adam Reaburn
