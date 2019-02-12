-15.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, February 15, 2019
Photo by Pixabay
$300K in damage: Calgary men charged after copper wire thefts from oilwell sites

Canadian Press
CALGARY, A.B. – Two Calgary men face multiple charges after thefts of copper wire and tools at several rural oilwell sites.

Police say about $300,000 in damage was caused by thieves who cut the wire out of buildings.

The Calgary Police Service says it worked with RCMP to track, locate and arrest two suspects.

Pieces of unstripped copper wire and heavy equipment tools, including bolt cutters and power tools, were found in a vehicle.

Brian Tanner, who is 43, and Jonathan Paul, who is 38, face various break and enter charges.

Tanner is also charged with breach of recognizance and possession of a controlled substance.

