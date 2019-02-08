8th Annual Crystal Cup starts tonight

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 8th Annual Crystal Cup Pond Hockey Challenge and Sid Davis Youth Memorial starts today, February 22.

In a press release, on the Crystal Cup website, organizers say that 82 teams have signed up for the Cup.

Out of those 82 teams, 40 will play in the open division, four in the women’s division, and 38 in the Sid Davis Youth Memorial.

Festivities will kick off at 6:00 p.m., at Charlie Lake, with hockey games taking place on all 12 rinks.

Teams playing at 6:00 p.m. include:

Team playing at 7:00 p.m. include:

Results from Friday will determine game times for Saturday.

Organizers are reminding participants and spectators to dress warmly as temperatures will be cold this weekend.

Throughout the weekend, the Crystal Cup will offer fun events for the entire family to enjoy.

The Family Event Schedule includes activities such as games of shinny, ice fishing, and helicopter rides.

You can even skate with special guest NHL Alumni Travis Moen.

Here is the Family Events Schedule:

The 8th Annual Crystal Cup Pond Hockey Challenge and Sid Davis Youth Memorial runs from February 22 to the 24 at Charlie Lake.

For more information and for a full events schedule, you can visit the Crystal Cup website.